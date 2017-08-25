Two roosters ruffle feathers on Vancouver Island

‘Not the first time we’ve ended up caring for abandoned roosters’

Two roosters are on the lam and creating a fuss on Vancouver Island.

The birds frequent the Habourview Road area in Sooke, and have caught the ire of some residents on social media.

Jesse Fawcett is taking care of the birds for the moment, but the roosters frequently leave the yard, wander into the park and into neighbouring properties.

“[It’s] not the first time we’ve ended up caring for abandoned roosters, but at least this time it’s only two, instead of seven,” Fawcett said.

Neighbour Sharon Brown, responding on Facebook, doesn’t understand all the fuss: “All they do is make a lot of cock-a-doddle dos. That’s not too bad. Glad they’re being taken care of. Glad they’re not at my place as I would have no idea what to feed them.”

Irma Johnson is pragmatic about the whole issue: “[I’d] sooner listen to a rooster rather than blue jays,” she wrote.

Wildlife officials say domestic animals, such as chickens and rabbits, are often abandoned in rural neighbourhoods.