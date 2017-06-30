Tim Hortons poutine doughnuts amuse, disgust in U.S.

Tim Hortons says the doughnuts have a maple-bacon ice cappuccino and maple Timbits

A plan by Tim Hortons to offer poutine doughnuts at certain U.S. locations on Canada Day is drawing a mix of amusement and disgust online.

The peculiar treat, described by the company as a Canadian-inspired product, is a Honey Dip doughnut topped with potato wedges, gravy and cheese curds.

Tim Hortons says the doughnuts, along with a maple-bacon ice cappuccino and maple Timbits, are a way to celebrate the coffee chain’s Canadian origins.

Tim Hortins just brought out poutine donut ….. not sure how that will taste — Doug🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 (@crashtest2) June 29, 2017

The product is drawing a range of reactions, with some social media users saying that while they love poutine, slathering it on top of a doughnut is just a bad idea.

Others are open to actually trying one, but complained that the doughnuts are only being offered in the U.S.

And one person joked that poutine doughnuts are so unhealthy that they can’t be sold in Canada.

“Tim Hortons will sell a poutine doughnut but only in the U.S. because Canadian medicare refuses to cover it,” wrote one user on Twitter.

The company is selling poutine doughnuts for US$1.49 each.

The Canadian Press

