REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

Langley: Porsche rally supports Pemberton firefighters
A group of motorists driving some of the most expensive cars in North America rallied up to Whistler in support of Pemberton fire crews. Watch more >
Sooke: Man praised for ‘Canadian’ response to bear family
A Vancouver Island man politely asked a mother bear and her two cubs to leave his property – and surprisingly she obliged. Watch more >
Haida Gwaii: Lodge workers rescue newborn minke whale
Lodge workers in Nuben Harbour took hours cooling off the beached whale before the tide returned. Watch more >
Chilliwack: Perfecting memory is athleticism of the mind
Braden Adams is one of Canada’s top memory champions – a skill perfected with tons of practice. Watch more >
Prince Rupert: ‘Hammy’ the deer spotted in the city
He was freed from a hammock during the summer, but was spotted this week roaming with the hammock still intact. Watch more >
@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
@ashwadhwani