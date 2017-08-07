REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Brentwood Bay: Intertribal powwow celebrates Tsartlip Nation

An Intertribal powwow drew hundreds to Tsartlip Nation to enjoy dancing, drumming and food in Brentwood Bay over BC Day weekend. See more >

Surrey: Advocate happy with new fountains for local homeless

A Surrey woman and homeless advocate says she’s thrilled a water fountain for the local homeless has been installed back in the community – amid hot weather that doesn’t look like it will be letting up. See more >

Qualicum: Quick-thinking drivers douse grass fire on Island highway

And thanks to a group of quick-thinking drivers, a broken out fire in the middle of a Vancouver Island highway didn’t get much bigger than just that. See more >

Williams Lake: Wildfires cause smoke to blanket the province

Meanwhile, residents in most of the Cariboo region have been allowed to return to their homes, but have not been able to escape the heavy smoke and low air quality thats also reaching B.C.’s coast. See more >

Kelowna: A night bucking with action

Professional Bull Riding hit Kelowna for the first time this past week, bringing jam-packed action full of big rides and rank wrecks. See more >