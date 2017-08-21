PHOTOS: Eclipse around the world

Did you rush outside at 10:21 a.m. to see what you could of the solar eclipse? Well, thousands of eager eclipse viewers from around the world headed to the path of totality in Oregon, where the moon completely blocked out the sun.
NASA captured a live stream of the eclipse:
And thousands of others took photos, videos and shared them with the world:
Totality 🌑 #SolarEclipse2017 #NYTEclipsewatch #oregoneclipse #EclipseDay #SolarEclipse pic.twitter.com/jAsZPBSzLj— Nitish Kumar Meena (@nitishq) August 21, 2017
It's starting in DC!! @capitalweather #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/pV5l2NDq35— Richard Barnhill (@wolfpackwx) August 21, 2017
iPhone and eclipse smart binoculars. Fun in the driveway sun! @courtenaytaylor @ThatsSoCravens #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/A5S9Tcweum— Mary E McGlynn (@MaryEMcGlynn) August 21, 2017
Can you spot the #SolarEclipse2017 from our visible satellite loop? Follow the shadow! #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/7FaNzwzic6— ECCC Weather BC (@ECCCWeatherBC) August 21, 2017
As the prophesy foretold! The Millennials have killed many things, but we have finally killed sunlight.#eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/5DCmyK6YQd— Busted Jetpack (@bustedjetpack) August 21, 2017
Watch @Space_Station transit the Sun as captured by a high-speed camera at 1,500 frames per second! #Eclipse2017 https://t.co/ACk9yFHGg2 pic.twitter.com/IPKevOCw63— NASA HQ PHOTO (@nasahqphoto) August 21, 2017
Less than two centuries after the invention of photography, a tiny device in my pocket can capture this. Viva science. #eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/FME6QJb0Y9— Maria Popova (@brainpicker) August 21, 2017
#ICYMI: watch the total solar eclipse from Oregon. #Eclipse2017 https://t.co/UlUE3jWO3u— CanadianSpaceAgency (@csa_asc) August 21, 2017
Some though, were a little disappointed:
Meanwhile, in Chicago…#eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/YtGJVYM0Fg— Chicago Wolves (@Chicago_Wolves) August 21, 2017