Twitter

Lending a helping ‘hog’

A CVSE officer felt something nudge him on the back of the leg during a road check

A regular road check in the Fraser Valley for a CVSE officer turned into something much more delightful.

The officer was on the side of the road checking a transport truck when he felt a little nudge at his knee.

A friendly hog stared back up at the officer — he had decided he could help.

The officer snapped a photo of his new helper and BC Transport Tweeted out the interaction as part of #wildlifewednesday.

RELATED: Mountie caught ‘having a word’ with two pigs

Send your photos and video of interactions with animals to us by clicking Contact at the top of the Home page.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
The hard truth about Tim Hortons

Just Posted

VIDEO: Bulkley River flood watch

The River Forecast Centre issued a flood watch for Bulkley River and tributaries.

New digital mammography machine construction in Smithers

Renovations start this week to accommodate the new unit at Bulkley Valley District Hospital.

Conservation helps recover vehicle reported stolen

Conservation located the vehicle in the Bulkley River.

New transit service to connect Terrace with the Hazelton area

New transit services will start running on Nov. 20, 2017

Perry Rath’s Many Lives gallery reception Friday

Artist Perry Rath’s reception is Friday, and the exhibition runs until Nov. 22.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Lending a helping ‘hog’

A CVSE officer felt something nudge him on the back of the leg during a road check

Canadian basketball player hopes for better opportunities for Indigenous athletes

Michael Linklater wants better opportunities for youth

Canadian universities sign off on pledge to greater diversity, accessibility

Data on diversity on Canadian campuses is limited

Three Canadian torture victims receive $31 million in federal compensation

The RCMP, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and Foreign Affairs all cited for mistakes

BREAKING: Pitt Meadows councillor convicted of sexual assault from 25 years ago

Sentencing date is Jan. 10.

Premier John Horgan’s deputy to probe B.C. salmon health research

Opposition presses Lana Popham on allegations about scientist

Ontario makes it illegal to protest near abortion clinics

Zones to be created around eight clincs in Ontario to prevent anti-abortion protests

Man’s death near Golden linked to Lake Louise killing

A woman was found dead at Chateau Lake Louise on the same day a man was found dead in a car in Field

Most Read