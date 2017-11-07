(Wikipedia Commons)

Kidnapping charges pending after naked car crash

Police did not say why the suspects were not wearing any clothes when the accident occurred

Mounties say kidnapping charges are pending in a bizarre case just south of Edmonton involving a two-vehicle collision and suspects who were not wearing any clothes.

Investigators say a man, a woman and an infant were forced from a home in Leduc County into a vehicle Monday against their will.

While the car was being driven, the man, who was in the trunk, managed to escape.

The woman and her baby then managed to get away.

The three were then picked up by a passerby in a truck, which was then rammed by another vehicle and ended up in a ditch.

RCMP then arrested five suspects, a man, two women and two female youths, who were all naked when they were taken into custody.

“Of the five subjects arrested, three adults remain in police custody,” Mounties said Tuesday in a release.

“Two of the subjects arrested with youths, and have been released with no charges.”

Police did not say why the suspects were not wearing clothes or which vehicles they were in.

Police say the three people forced into the vehicle were not injured.

Investigators say the suspects and the three people know each other.

Previous story
REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

Just Posted

Supreme Court of Canada dismisses Ktunaxa ski resort appeal

Stikine MLA Resource Minister Doug Donaldson believes veto claims can avoid court through discussion

Parking lot with charging station open

Also, more businesses exempt from providing parking in proposed bylaw amendment

Author Thom Henley stopping in Smithers

Raven Walks Around the World: Life of a Wandering Activist now on a best sellers list.

Rosenthal Road $375,000 repair before winter

Town staff’s recommendation to get moving soon on Rosenthal repair passed by Smithers council.

Telkwa’s new local hiring policy irks some residents

Definition of local divides council

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

Kidnapping charges pending after naked car crash

Police did not say why the suspects were not wearing any clothes when the accident occurred

Expect lots of changes to Vancouver Whitecaps next season: head coach

The Whitecaps lost to Seattle last week

CN to hire 600 people in Western Canada

After laying off 1,000 employees over past two years, Canada’s largest rail company on hiring spree

VIDEO: Jagmeet Singh pushes Trudeau to decriminalize all drugs

NDP leader has been vocal about the opioid overdose crisis

No wholesale pricing earns B.C. ‘C’ in liquor policy: report

Province didn’t go far enough in modernizing liquor laws, says Restaurants Canada

Rainbow sticker campaign launched by B.C. business owner

Rainbow sticker challenge launched in Kelowna.

VIDEO: Former Blue Jays star Roy Halladay dies in plane crash

Halladay’s body was found at the scene of the crash

Constitutional challenge in polygamy case delayed

Legal process for fundamentalist Mormon leader found guilty of polygmay grinds to a halt.

Most Read

  • Kidnapping charges pending after naked car crash

    Police did not say why the suspects were not wearing any clothes when the accident occurred