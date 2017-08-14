Hungry? Grab a 67-cent McDonald’s hamburger

Restaurants Canada-wide will be offering the deal

What can 67 cents buy you? On Wednesday, Aug. 16, it’s a whole lot at McDonald’s.

In celebration of its 50th year in Canada, the chain is offering 67-cent hamburgers at locations nation-wide.

McDonald’s opened its first location in Canada right in Richmond, B.C. before spreading out across the country.

“It’s amazing to think that a single B.C. location that started in 1967 has grown to over 1,400 restaurants across Canada,” said McDonald’s Canada CEO John Betts. “We’re excited about our future and continuing to share special moments, like today, with Canadians from coast to coast.”

Customers can snag up to three 67-cent hamburger at all participating McDonald’s locations Wednesday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.