Have you heard about Black Press scholarships?

Up to 37 scholarships are awarded each year to students throughout British Columbia

Now in it’s ninth year of existence, the Black Press scholarship helps business students throughout British Columbia with their post-secondary education.

Up to 37 scholarships, each valued at $5,000, are handed out every year to promising individuals from every region of the province interested in a future career in business and have applied to the BCom program at the University of Victoria.

Makari Espe is a recent recipient of a Black Press scholarship. The former Fort St. John resident is currently in her third year with the Gustavson School of Business at UVIC. She is still deciding between specializing in management or marketing, and enjoys creating YouTube content in her spare time.

The scholarship fund was started by Black Press Chairman, David Black, as a way to support young business minds and help build small communities in B.C.

A full list of the 2016 recipients can be found here.

 

