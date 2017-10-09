Free pumpkin spice latte’s at 7/11

The popular convenience store is getting in on the October action with free tasters this Wednesday.

It must be that time of year again!

The temperature has begun to fall, the leaves are beginning to change colour and pumpkin spice everything is all the rage.

Many of the world’s most popular coffee companies has been a trendsetter for years in this October tradition, and along with beer companies and doughnut shots, now your local 7/11 is getting in on the action.

This year, the company is even offering free pumpkin spice latte’s for all customers between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11 so everyone can enjoy a taste of the fall.