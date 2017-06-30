Canada 150 quiz: Test your knowledge

A Black Press editor out of Summerland has got into the Canada 150 spirit by creating a quiz to test your Canadian trivia knowledge.
Summerland Review editor John Arendt is challening you!
Can you get 100 per cent? Check it out below to find out.
Can you get 100 % on this Canadian trivia quiz?
A Black Press editor out of Summerland has got into the Canada 150 spirit by creating a quiz to test your Canadian trivia knowledge.
Summerland Review editor John Arendt is challening you!
Can you get 100 per cent? Check it out below to find out.
Friend asks people to watch for him on the unbeaten path
58 hectares of forest have been consumed by Friday’s fire south of Houston.
Smithers to get a resident psychiatrist for the first time in a long time
Including asks from users adds up to an estimated $16.8 million. The proposed budget is $10m.
The next step is an archaeological survey of the land where the water tower will go.